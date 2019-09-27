We recently reported on the new upcoming WWE ‘studio’ show that would be headed to the FOX Network. There have been some incredible stories surrounding the new series, including rumors that CM Punk’s agent was reportedly contacting WWE for the former Superstar to potentially co-host the show.

Well now we have the official line-up for ‘WWE Backstage.’ The hour-long show will be available on FS1 every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT starting on November 5th. Renee Young and Booker T will be hosting the show every week.

“WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we”ll give them a little bit of everything,” Renee said. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”