As we recently reported, NWA announcer Jim Cornette has left the company. This was due to a racially charged comment that he made during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. After NWA announced that Cornette had ‘resigned’ from the company Cornette took to Twitter and wrote the following: “Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday’s Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity.”

Several fans took to Twitter and noted that Cornette could appear on WWE Backstage to talk about his career and the recent controversies. Backstage host Renee Young replied, saying “Lol hard no over here bud.” Former WWE Superstar and Backstage panelist Paige also commented on the idea, saying “Nah we’re good..”

