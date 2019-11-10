WWE Backstage host Renee Young was tweeting last night during the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega ‘Lights Out’ match at AEW’s Full Gear PPV. It’s safe to say that Mrs Moxley was not happy about the brutality of the match.

In a series of tweets Young wrote “My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. Wtf. Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this. Seriously wtf.” Renee followed this up with a tweet saying how she would cope after the fact. “Anyways I hear Christmas movies are a great palette cleanser. (Help!)”

Moxley was successful last night at AEW’s Full Gear event against Omega. The former WWE Superstar hit hit Paradigm Shift DDT on the exposed wood to gain the pinfall victory.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.