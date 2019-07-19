With AEW just a few months away from starting weekly television on TNT wrestling fans are clamouring for a new ‘war’ to begin. One of the featured stars of All Elite is Jon Moxley, husband to WWE Commentator Renee Young. Young recently made some comments on Monday Night RAW where she referenced the word “elite.”

AEW was created in part by members of The Elite. This is a group lead by Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. And with fans so desperate to find anything relating to a potential ‘war’ the comments from Young did not go unnoticed.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Did anyone else catch @ReneeYoungWWE saying “Elite” during #WWERaw? I wonder if we’ll be hearing that word more often on #WWE programming. #Competition”

Renee was quick to quash the comments, merely saying “Relax dude.” It’s interesting that WWE Superstars are taking the time to respond to these sorts of comments.

Relax dude — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 17, 2019

