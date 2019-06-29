Fast food chain Arby’s posted artwork of AEW star Jon Moxley earlier today, made out of Arby’s Sauce.

“This is a guy who doesn’t have an off switch,” the restaurant wrote as the caption.

Moxley’s wife, WWE announcer Renee Young, responded to the tweet and said Moxley is a big fan. She wrote, “He will be pleased. Roast beef sandwich afficianado.”

Moxley is set to make his AEW debut at Saturday’s Fyter Fest event, in a Non-Sanctioned Match against Joey Janela.

You can see both tweets below:

This is a guy who doesn't have an off switch. pic.twitter.com/FK1qY8PmUy — Arby's (@Arbys) June 28, 2019