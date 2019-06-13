Renee Young took to Twitter this week to shoot down a rumor on how she was treated while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown last Friday.

The incorrect rumor stated that Renee was yelled at by a group that has been called the “religious police” in the Kingdom. The rumor claimed that Renee was reprimanded by the group for not having her head covered in Jeddah. It was also said that officials from the Saudi General Sports Authority kicked the group out of the arena while they were there for Super ShowDown.

Renee did have her arms covered while doing commentary at ringside for Super ShowDown, but her head was not covered. On a related note, Alexa Bliss and Natalya did not have their heads covered while visiting kids at a hospital in Jeddah. We’ve noted how Bliss and Natalya were covered with local women’s attire, which did have a hood on it, for the public visit but their heads were not covered.

Renee denied the rumor and said the WWE crew was treated with nothing but respect while in Saudi Arabia.

“Yeah that definitely never happened. We were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah,” Renee wrote.

As seen below, the female WWE talents who made the trip to Saudi Arabia did have their heads covered at certain points, or while visiting certain places. You can see shots of Renee, Bliss and Natalya in the local attire below, along with Renee’s tweet:

Some of your favorite Superstars paid a special visit to the local Children’s Hospital in #Jeddah before #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/5xluEzsx6H — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019