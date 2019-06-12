Rey Mysterio recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. WINCLY Podcast and said he’s hoping to return to the ring for WWE in late June or July.

As we’ve noted, Rey suffered a separated shoulder during his recent WWE Money In the Bank match with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Rey won the title during that quick match, but he was forced to relinquish it to Joe last week.

“An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB. When you’re in their full action and full adrenaline, you have know idea of the referee’s count or if he’s even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he’s doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn’t the occasion,” said Mysterio.

He continued, “When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe’s left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I’ve been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I’m trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July.”

A topic of discussion was how Rey relinquished the title to Joe instead of declaring it vacant. Rey explained why he handed the title over.

“I couldn’t defend the title, so there was no point in me keeping the title,” Rey said. “Also, once I saw the three-count and that his shoulder was up…like anyone else would say, ‘That’s not my call. That’s the ref’s call.’ But I like to work on the right side of things. I clearly didn’t win that title the way I would have loved to have won it. So the best thing to do is return it, get better, heal up and ask for another title shot.”

