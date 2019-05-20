As noted, there was concern over new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio suffering some sort of shoulder injury during his quick win over Samoa Joe at WWE Money In the Bank last night.

In an update, PWInsider reports that it’s believed Mysterio suffered a separated shoulder during the match. Mysterio is not currently scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW.

The Mysterio vs. Joe match was cut short last night due to the busted nose to Joe, but the post-match attack angle went on as planned.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey’s status.