WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be returning to WWE RAW this Monday from Baltimore, Maryland. This comes two weeks after Mysterio appeared to ‘retire’ on camera. His son Dominick returned to television and convinced his father to stay active for the time being.

Rey took to Twitter this week and commented on Monday’s return.

“Family is the most important thing in my life. It was a conversation between my son @35_Dominik and I that kept me from making a major decision. The @WWEUniverse in Latin America this weekend was amazing … and I’m returning to #Raw next week. #Booyaka”

Mysterio’s son copyrighted the phrase ‘Prince Mysterio’ back in March. It is very likely that WWE is looking to bring Dominick in to the ring as soon as possible. WWE has been desperate to gain a new Latin American Superstar as they have not had a major name since Rey Mysterio was in his ‘prime’ WWE years. Failed experiments with the likes of Sin Cara, Gran Metalik and Kalisto appear to have not deterred WWE from finding a new Latin American star.