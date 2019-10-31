WWE Superstar and Legend Rey Mysterio threatened Brock Lesnar in a backstage segment at Crown Jewel. Lesnar defeated Mysterio’s friend Cain Velasquez earlier in the night and preceded to then attack Cain. Lesnar not relinquishing the kimura lock submission that he used to defeat Velasquez.

Rey Exacts Revenge

Rey Mysterio then entered the ring and attacked Lesnar with a chair, finally getting The ‘Beast’ to leave the ring and retreat to the back. Later in the night Mysterio appeared backstage and spoke to Byron Saxton, saying that Lesnar will ‘pay’ for what he did to his son Dominick. Mysterio also said that he has ‘survived’ Lesnar before cutting a promo in Spanish, seemingly saying that he was issuing a ‘spoiler alert’ against the WWE Champion.

Lesnar vs Mysterio?

Lesnar and Mysterio are not currently scheduled to face in the ring anytime soon. However with the Survivor Series and TLCs event coming up there is a chance that WWE could look to have the pair face off in a stipulation match.

