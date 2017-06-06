Ric Flair Injured, Next WWE 24 Special Revealed, The Miz On Dean Ambrose (Video)

– Below is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz talking to Renee Young on RAW Talk after last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which saw Miz defeat Dean Ambrose to become a seven-time champion.

Miz talks about how he’s a true WWE Superstar and says the days of being a “rassler” are long gone because they’re entertainers and Superstars now, they’re so much more than a Dean Ambrose provides. Miz went on to knock Ambrose for not defending his title and says he will be a fighting champion for us, as he’s always been.

– The next WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will premiere Monday, July 10th on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air. This is the night after the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, headlined by Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

– As seen below, it looks like WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is recovering from an injury to his right hand. No word yet on what happened to the Nature Boy but we will keep you updated.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good. Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! pic.twitter.com/QyAC8sWzaK — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 5, 2017