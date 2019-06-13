As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a new YouTube video to promote his Greater Austin Comic Con appearance. Flair also apologized to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for recent comments he made in another YouTube video, which was deleted.

“I wanted to take a moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels,” Flair said. “Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff and I took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will always be the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Let’s leave it at that.”

For those who missed it, The Nature Boy took to YouTube after his recent hospitalization and talked about friends of his who stood by his side while he has been dealing with health issues. Regarding Michaels, Flair addressed comments made by Michaels during the ESPN 30 For 30 special.

“Ric doesn’t love Richard Fliehr,” Michaels said at the time. “I don’t know that he’s ever taken the time to get to know him, or to find out who in the world he is.”

Flair responded, in the recent YouTube video that was deleted, and said Michaels is not in a position to judge him.

“Shawn Michaels, I’m sorry… you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Do you think I’ll ever know? I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way, who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man, let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door and I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me, are you kidding me? You idolized me and then all the sudden contempt, for what? For what you grew up loving and for what you inspired me to be, who you are. I don’t think so, man,” Flair said in the now-deleted video.

Michaels never responded to the comments made by Flair.