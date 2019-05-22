WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Instagram today to issue his first public comments since undergoing heart surgery on Monday.

Flair wrote, “The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

As noted, The Nature Boy was forced to pull out of “The Roast of Ric Flair” scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas during Starrcast II weekend, after he underwent heart surgery on Monday. Flair’s doctors won’t allow him to travel to Vegas for the weekend events. Starrcast has announced that the roast will take place at a later date.

Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow noted on Monday that the operation was a success and that Flair was in the recovery room. TMZ reported that doctors were optimistic Flair will make a full recovery.

Flair is scheduled to make his first post-surgery public appearance on Friday, May 31 for SCWPro at their “To Be The Man” event in East Moline, Illinois.

You can see Flair’s Instagram post below: