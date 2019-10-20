WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has essentially confirmed that he will be heading to Cleveland, Ohio this Monday for RAW. Flair wrote on Twitter recently that he would be heading to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Flair wrote, “Just Got Done Starting The @ATLUTD Playoff Game And Getting Ready To Head To Cleveland, Ohio For Raw Monday Knowing That Cleveland Is Dying For The Sight Of A Real Man! WOOOOO!”

We do not have any confirmation as of writing that Flair will in fact be on television this Monday. It is however likely considering that it is the go-home show for Crown Jewel on Thursday night. Flair will be taking his team of 5 to Saudi Arabia to take on Team Hogan’s chosen 5 men.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.