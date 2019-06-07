WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly hit with a $280,000 tax bill just days after undergoing heart surgery last week, according to a new report by The Daily Mail.

The Georgia Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service both reportedly have notices of liens on Flair’s property. However, the five bedroom Atlanta-area house that Flair lives in with his wife Wendy Barlow, is not owned by him. The Daily Mail noted that the home is worth $370,000.

Tax documents show that The Nature Boy owes the federal government $239,871 on his earnings from 2016 – 2018, plus another $38,703 is owed to the state of Georgia.

It was noted that Flair, who is worth an estimated $3 million, will have a few years to settle the debts before any property is seized. Flair previously dealt with tax issues in 1990, 2000 and 2005.