WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently recovering after undergoing successful heart surgery earlier today, according to TMZ.

Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow told TMZ that the operation was a success and that The Nature Boy is now in the recovery room, adding that she wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

As noted, Flair was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. He was set to undergo surgery on Friday but doctors postponed the operation until today due to complications they were working around.

Flair was forced to back out of the Starrcast II weekend and “The Roast of Ric Fair” because he would not be healthy enough to make the trip by Friday evening. There’s no word yet on if the roast will be re-scheduled, but we will keep you updated.

TMZ noted that doctors are optimistic Flair will make a full recovery. Flair has been in good spirits over the past few days, chatting with some of his famous friends on the phone, including rapper Offset.