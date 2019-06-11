WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and revealed that he was worked by a recent Twitter exchange between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Beth Phoenix.

The original exchange began after Lynch tweeted a photo from a WWE live event where she was celebrating with Phoenix while on tour in Europe last month. Lynch warned Phoenix not to get too close to the title. This led to Lynch making a joke on Beth’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2011. Lynch commented that she and Lynch were “neck and neck” when it comes to being tied for number of title reigns.

Edge ended up getting involved in the exchange and apparently that’s when The Nature Boy saw it. Flair told Busted Open that he was upset by the exchange, and had to call Edge to make sure The Man wasn’t really “shooting” on The Rated R Superstar.

“This social media stuff I’m just starting to get the hang of it,” Flair said. “I had to call Edge up and say, ‘Tell me Becky Lynch isn’t really shooting on you.’ My God, it was pissing me off.”

Flair laughed and noted that Edge confirmed to him that it was a work.

“Well, you just exposed that one, Ric,” said co-host and WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray.

For those who missed them, below are the original tweets that led to Flair’s confusion, plus the audio from his interview:

No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers! https://t.co/ypXjz2ZQkT — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 11, 2019

Listen The Man, you’re doing good for yourself now kid. But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you. https://t.co/O6BaWb99Ac — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 12, 2019

Wait wait…are we involving our men now… https://t.co/N4gRDokFBK — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 12, 2019

Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. https://t.co/J2IwRrXK6s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 7, 2019

Got a minute here…let see Edgies reply… oh, “ThE RatINGs BrO” retort to one of the few who gains audience on TV? Weird, must be talking about Beth. Wonder is he getting his women mixed up as he’s been known to do when there’s a redheaded wrestler involved. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 8, 2019

Aw Becks this whole twitter thing with me didn’t work out well for ya last time. Are you and the boy toy that bored with WWE creative? I mean granted we would make it WAY more exciting, but if you’re that good, ya shouldn’t need us. https://t.co/KrjyDjxHxn — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 6, 2019

Can’t your wife talk for herself? Actually, I listened to NXT commentary, clearly not. https://t.co/L1Rb2DmcHS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

👏👏👏 @BeckyLynchWWE ! Except…. I’ll keep improving at commentary…while you will never be able to lace my boots. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 7, 2019

Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019