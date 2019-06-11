WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and revealed that he was worked by a recent Twitter exchange between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Beth Phoenix.

The original exchange began after Lynch tweeted a photo from a WWE live event where she was celebrating with Phoenix while on tour in Europe last month. Lynch warned Phoenix not to get too close to the title. This led to Lynch making a joke on Beth’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2011. Lynch commented that she and Lynch were “neck and neck” when it comes to being tied for number of title reigns.

Edge ended up getting involved in the exchange and apparently that’s when The Nature Boy saw it. Flair told Busted Open that he was upset by the exchange, and had to call Edge to make sure The Man wasn’t really “shooting” on The Rated R Superstar.

“This social media stuff I’m just starting to get the hang of it,” Flair said. “I had to call Edge up and say, ‘Tell me Becky Lynch isn’t really shooting on you.’ My God, it was pissing me off.”

Flair laughed and noted that Edge confirmed to him that it was a work.

“Well, you just exposed that one, Ric,” said co-host and WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray.

For those who missed them, below are the original tweets that led to Flair’s confusion, plus the audio from his interview: