Ricochet took to Twitter today for his first comments since losing the WWE United States Title to AJ Styles at WWE Extreme Rules last night. He noted that he woke up with a very swollen elbow, a hurt back and a hurt neck, but he’s focused on getting the title back from AJ.

He wrote, “Woke up to my back hurting, my neck hurting a very swollen elbow & on top of it all I lost the US Championship last night. Ya boy is down but never out. AJ got the win, but I refuse to let that be the last of this. Time to get up dust myself off & get back that Championship.”

You can see Ricochet’s full tweet below: