New WWE United States Champion Ricochet botched his entrance at last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, before the win over Samoa Joe.
He acknowledged the botch on Twitter and wrote, “Not my best one! Bahahaha [laugh emoji]”
Cedric Alexander responded, “All them wings and no air [laugh emoji]”
The champ later wrote about what caused the botch after a fan referenced a “no capes!” moment from The Incredibles movie. He wrote, “I know! I actually thought about this before the match started! I wanted to take it off before I ran to the ring, but I started running and thought ‘yeah, I didn’t take this jacket off yet….Dang.'”
You can see the botch and the related tweets below:
