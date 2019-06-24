New WWE United States Champion Ricochet botched his entrance at last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, before the win over Samoa Joe.

He acknowledged the botch on Twitter and wrote, “Not my best one! Bahahaha [laugh emoji]”

Cedric Alexander responded, “All them wings and no air [laugh emoji]”

The champ later wrote about what caused the botch after a fan referenced a “no capes!” moment from The Incredibles movie. He wrote, “I know! I actually thought about this before the match started! I wanted to take it off before I ran to the ring, but I started running and thought ‘yeah, I didn’t take this jacket off yet….Dang.'”

You can see the botch and the related tweets below:

All them wings and no air 🤣 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 24, 2019

I know! I actually thought about this before the match started! I wanted to take it off before I ran to the ring, but I started running and thought “yeah, I didn’t take this jacket off yet….Dang.” https://t.co/OVxE0mebHd — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 24, 2019