As noted, tonight’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view saw Ricochet capture the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe.

It looks like Ricochet’s first feud could be against AJ Styles, who is expected to be cleared to return to the ring from an injury any time now, if he’s not cleared already.

Stomping Grounds also featured footage from Ricochet’s backstage championship photo shoot, which was interrupted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Gallows and Anderson annoyed Ricochet a bit until AJ appeared off to the side. AJ congratulated Ricochet and then said he will see him at Monday’s RAW, possibly for a title match.

WWE recently began a new storyline with The Club – Styles, Gallows and Anderson. It looks like Ricochet may have to deal with The Club on RAW now that he’s holding the United States Title.

Below is a shot from tonight’s backstage segment: