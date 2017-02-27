Road Dogg Calls Roman Reigns’ Haters An “Anti-Establishment Minority”
WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James recently took to Twitter to comment on the love/hate relationship between Roman Reigns and the WWE fans.
James saw a clip of Reigns hitting a spear at an untelevised live event and noted the crowd’s reaction. James referred to Reigns’ detractors as an “anti-establishment minority,” and says they don’t want the other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.
When a fan replied to James that he felt the crowd was mostly compiled of kids, James wrote “Their parents bought tickets too…. get it?!”
What. A. Spear. #WWERegensburg pic.twitter.com/FKaqWMp89M
— pwstream (@pwstream) February 26, 2017
@pwstream @RyanCooper_96 look at the crowd when it happens. The antiestablishment minority doesn't want you to know that reaction!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017
@RLPWrestling @pwstream @RyanCooper_96 heck yea there are! Their parents bought tickets too…. get it?!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017