Road Dogg Calls Roman Reigns’ Haters An “Anti-Establishment Minority”

WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James recently took to Twitter to comment on the love/hate relationship between Roman Reigns and the WWE fans.

James saw a clip of Reigns hitting a spear at an untelevised live event and noted the crowd’s reaction. James referred to Reigns’ detractors as an “anti-establishment minority,” and says they don’t want the other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.

When a fan replied to James that he felt the crowd was mostly compiled of kids, James wrote “Their parents bought tickets too…. get it?!”