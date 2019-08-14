WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Buddy Murphy collided this past Tuesday on Smackdown Live. Reigns got the win over Murphy in a hard-fought battle on the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown. This was Murphy’s first SmackDown TV match since coming to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup.

Murphy competed on Sunday’s SummerSlam Kickoff against Apollo Crews. The match ended when Murphy was attacked by Rowan for the disqualification.

Following Smackdown Roman took to Twitter to comment on his bout. “Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut,” Reigns wrote.

It’s not yet confirmed if there will be a lengthy push for Buddy Murphy going forward. The former Cruiserweight Champion has gained critical praise for the in-ring work over the past year.

