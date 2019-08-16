WWE recently announced that Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with the company. The ‘Big Dog’ has reportedly signed a ‘multi-year’ deal. It is not yet confirmed how long Roman has re-signed for. However many Superstars have recently been inking new deals for between 4-5 years.

Here’s the full announcement from WWE:

Roman Reigns signs multi-year contract with WWE

The Big Dog is here to stay. Roman Reigns has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Reigns is one of WWE’s most decorated Superstars, having held the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships during his career. Earlier this year, Reigns won the first-ever WWE Moment ESPY after his return to the ring from battling leukemia.

