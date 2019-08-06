Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sport1.de and said he doesn’t see why some people consider AEW as competition to WWE.

“I think [Seth Rollins] is being generous in calling them a competition,” Reigns said. “I don’t want to get too deep into this […], I said it before: It’s an option and that’s great for professional wrestlers, pretty cool for fans. Before my family was WWE only, we’ve been a territorial family. You had to move, work with different promotions and territorys. I’m always gonna be ‘pro pro-wrestler’, but at the end of the day: WWE is my home, it’s what I represent and we’re so far ahead. You can see it in other shows: It’s not easy to have a clean production, you have to have a lot of experience. Our talent is top-notch, we’ve got main eventers for day, but it also is our crew. They’re busting their asses all night to get the show running. There’s so many people that make this place work. When you see other people out there tryin’ to do it, you see the flaws and it makes you respect what we do even more. It’s easy to complain and to say this and this on paper, but when it’s time to go out there and actually do it: Nobody will do it like WWE. Period.”

Regarding the evolution of pro wrestling and WWE, Reigns said WWE is at the forefront.

“I think we’re at the forefront. We have one of the strongest social media platforms in entertainment, if not the strongest. We’re right ahead, we’re living it, we’re trailblazing. They’re doing case studies on us, that’s where we’re at. It comes down to the little things, we do the little things proper, always making sure the little details are correct. I think that’s how we take things to the next level. We’re lightyears ahead when it comes to that. I have fans everywhere, all over the world and every single person in our locker room can say that. There’s nothing like us, we’re lightyears ahead.”

Reigns was also asked about how fans are treating him these days, and if he would mad if they started booing him again. Reigns said he doesn’t care what the fans do as they paid their money to be there.

“Nah, I don’t care what they do in this case,” Reigns said. “They paid their money – their hard-earned money – to get to the show. They can do what they wanna do. Everybody’s situation is different, we enjoy every way our fans are expressing themselves. As long as you make noise, it doesn’t matter to me if it’s cheers or boos. The last thing I want is silence, fans sitting on their hands – ‘anyone want some popcorn?’: That’s bad for a performer. I’ve always had the ability to rub people one way or the other. As long as that continues – heavy cheers, polarizing reaction, heavy boos: I’m all for it.”