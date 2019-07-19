Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke to Pensacola News Journal about his recent return to WWE. Roman of course returned to in-ring action this year after battling leukemia for the second time in his life.

“I feel really good,” Reigns stated. “It’s nice to just have a greater perspective of everything and not just necessarily worrying about getting everything done. When you’re in a position like I’ve been in for a while, you’re just trying to look out for everybody and make sure your family’s all good. Sometimes you can lose track of yourself, sometimes you can put yourself on the back burner.”

Reigns also discussed how the fans reacted to him when he relinquished the title last year. “It was really nice to see everybody drop the character and just pick up the man behind the character. Everybody got behind Joe,” Roman said. “For me to have that type of support, that type of love, those type of positive vibes being sent my way, I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a better reception. Especially when you speak about something so personal, something that’s just so tied into who I am and what I’ve been through, and just my story. It was really nice just to see everybody bring that positive light and pick up somebody who was struggling at the time.”