WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and he had some interesting comments on Seth Rollins. The ‘Big Dog’ referred to Rollins as the ‘face’ of WWE, and what that means in a modern environment.

“There is a lot to being the face of WWE,” stated Reigns. “It’s not only about being in the ring. It’s about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You’ve got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I’m telling you now, my brother is legit.”

Reigns elaborated further, saying “I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar. He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.”

“Seth loves the WWE,” said Reigns. “That’s why some people misread some of the things he says or the ways he delivers it, but he does mean well. He’s a workhorse. Yeah, he’s a little live at the mouth sometimes, but he’s got a heart of gold, trust me.

“Whether he’s on Raw or SmackDown, the WWE is in good hands with him as champion.”