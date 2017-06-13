– This week’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal facing off plus six-man action with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Below is a promo for the show:
The FINAL episode of #SDLive before @WWE #MITB comes your way TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #RAW pic.twitter.com/dQJe7d70J2
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
– Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father’s Day:
Need the perfect gift for #FathersDay? Look no further than the @WWENetwork prepaid gift card! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eNj5VInrcg
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017