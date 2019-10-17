WWE has announced that there will be a big Intercontinental Championship match at Smackdown this week. The show will be taking place at Indianapolis, Indiana at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be defending against ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. The bout was confirmed after a Twitter back and forth between Reigns and Sami Zayn. Zayn wrote “Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown. Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal. – SZ”

Reigns’ response to the message was as follows. “Don’t concern yourself with the Big D Sami [laughing emoji] but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1…you know where to find me. And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown”

Nakamura then got in on the action, writing “Are we talking about same thing? If the Big Dog wants to play, I ‘ll allow him to come into #MyYard with #treats.”

