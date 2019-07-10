Roman Reigns just won the first-ever Best WWE Moment award at the 2019 ESPN ESPYS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Reigns won the award for his “triumphant return to Monday Night RAW” earlier this year following his second battle with leukemia.

The other nominees were Becky Lynch for winning the RAW Women’s Title and SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston for winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35, and Ronda Rousey for winning her first RAW Women’s Title at SummerSlam 2018.

As we’ve noted, this was the first time that WWE had an award category at the ESPYS, under the Best Performance category.

“For to me just to be able to be healthy was the only award I needed. This is just so flattering for everyone to kind of lift me up and show me that support system and love from everybody,” Reigns said in WWE’s announcement on the award. “It was never about awards or anything like that. It was just about awareness, it was just about sharing my story and hopefully someone could use it for a little bit of hope.”

WWE noted that Reigns was congratulated during during the red carpet special by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, the RAW Women’s Champion Lynch, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

That ESPYS red carpet special is airing now on ESPN. The main award ceremony begins at 8pm ET on ABC.

Below is the announcement from ESPN along with WWE’s announcement:

In February, @WWERomanReigns announced that he was in remission and back wrestling! That landed him the first-ever ESPY for Best WWE Moment! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uy415GkHZW — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2019