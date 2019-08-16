WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has reportedly signed on for a new role in a FOX drama. Rousey will be part of 9-1-1 according to Deadline. 9-1-1 is a drama programme based on first responders. Rousey will star as firefighter Lena Bosko. Her character is being described as stoic and fearless. Ronda’s character is part Los Angeles Fire Department Station #136.

The show is now in it’s third season. The trailer below depicts the latest storyline, centering on a tsunami that hits Santa Monica, California.

9-1-1 also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman. This will be Rousey’s first acting role since she appeared in “Mile 22” with Mark Wahlberg. Mile 22 came out in 2018.

Rousey has been taking time off of WWE recently. The former RAW Women’s Champion lost her belt at this year’s WrestleMania in a triple threat against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. We reported that Rousey that apparently taking time off to start a family with her husband Travis Browne.

