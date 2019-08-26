Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has officially joined the cast of Total Divas. The former UFC Champion has joined the 9th season of the show. Today WWE put out a press release announcing details on season 9 of the series. They also confirmed the returning and new members of the cast.

It’s very interesting that Ronda has been announced for this new season. Rousey left WWE just after WrestleMania this year. Reports at the time indicated that Ronda wanted to “start a family” with her husband and was taking an extended leave from WWE to do so.

The new season premieres on E! Wednesday, October 2 at 10 PM ET/PT. It should be noted that Rousey and Nikki and Brie also serve as Executive Producers.

“Total Divas” kicks off showcasing another side of Ronda Rousey, as she gushes about her MMA fighter husband Travis Browne, enjoying her time in WWE and working on her ranch, Browsey Acres.”