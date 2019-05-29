– As seen above, Ronda Rousey revealed on YouTube that she had her cast removed. Rousey suffered a hand injury during the WrestleMania 35 main event, which saw Becky Lynch defeat Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles. Rousey later underwent surgery on her right pinkie knuckle.

Rousey is currently away from WWE and there’s no word on when she will be back, but she is expected to return eventually. She and husband Travis Browne recently revealed that they were trying to have a baby.

– We noted before how WWE was sending several stars to tonight’s benefit show in Allentown, PA for former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu of The Headshrinkers, put on by the WXW-C4 promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Afa. Samu is currently battling stage 4 liver cancer. Samoa Joe, WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes and WWE Producer Billy Kidman will be in attendance for what WWE is billing as a “huge crossover event” between the two promotions. Kassius Ohno and WWE referee Shawn Bennett are also appearing on behalf of WWE. Afa, Tommy Dreamer, Terri Runnels, Gene Snitsky, Manu and other members of the Anoa’i family are also advertised. Below is new video of Joe, Hayes and Kidman discussing the event:

– WWE has released a new “Brock Party” t-shirt for Brock Lesnar to play off the recent “Beastbox” moments that have trended on social media. You can see the new merch below:

– Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw Noam Dar return to the brand for a win over enhancement talent Mike Karma. Karma was played by Mike Sydal, who is the brother to Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne). Sydal previously worked the November 13, 2018 205 Live episode, losing to Kalisto and Lince Dorado in tag team action. Sydal also appeared on this week’s RAW with other local talents for The Usos’ block party segment. Below is video from last night’s match with Dar.

The Sydal brothers also tweeted on the match: