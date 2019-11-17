WWE Superstar Oney Lorcan has reportedly requested his release from WWE. Lorcan is the latest in a slew of performers who have attempted to be released by WWE, including names such as The Revival, Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Mike Kanellis.

PWInsider broke the story over the weekend, following the reports Lorcan changed his Twitter handle back to his independent wrestling name Biff Busick. Lorcan was know as Busick whilst in promotions such as CZW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Chaotic Wrestling.

We will update you on this story as and when it develops. It is not known at this time if WWE will be looking to honor the request.

