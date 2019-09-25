SEScoops recently exclusively reported that AEW have ‘raided’ IMPACT Wrestling’s production team.

Impact has reportedly been outsourcing the majority of its production work to Kevin Sullivan’s KevinSully TV. Over the weekend, KSTV cut a deal with AEW and will be working directly with AEW lead producer Keith Mitchell.

SEScoops has reported that the mass exodus of virtually its entire production division has left IMPACT scrambling. IMPACT was apparently blindsided over the weekend when the Sullivan group notified that effective immediately they would be ending the working relationship. The news of Kevin Sullivan giving notice to Impact was first reported by John Pollack of POST Wrestling.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

This rumor comes from SEScoops.com. This is a Tier 2 source.