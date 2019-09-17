All Elite Wrestling/AEW will be heading to TNT live in just a few short weeks. There has been speculation regarding the name of the new weekly show since it was first announced. The rumor mill appeared to be circling around the names Tuesday/Wednesday Night Dynamite. When it was confirmed that AEW would be taking a Wednesday night timeslot the Wednesday Night Dynamite name was reportedly trademarked.

Well now AEW have trademarked another name, ‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.’ It is being reported by several sites that this will be the name of the new weekly show on TNT.

AEW will premiere on TNT live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2nd. The first show will be taking place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Here is the current line-up for that show: