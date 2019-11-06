WWE will soon be hosting their Survivor Series PPV/Network event. This year’s iteration of the event will feature RAW, Smackdown and NXT Superstars colliding on the same show for the very first time.

The Wrestling Observer Radio show claimed that WWE are planning for a non-title Triple Threat with the secondary champions on each brand. That would see AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong facing in the ring.

Dave Meltzer also noted that Rusev vs Bobby Lashley may also be taking place at the PPV.

Here’s the current card for Survivor Series as it stands:

WWE Title Match – Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c) Non-Title Triple Threat – RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley Non-Title Triple Threat – RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival Non-Title Triple Threat – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

