This past Sunday’s Hell In A Cell WWE Network event was notable for all the wrong reasons. Fans were livid with the way in which the company handled the main event with the seemingly used DQ finish in a HIAC match.

PWInsider have reported how the creative idea was supposedly meant to play out. The referee ‘officially stopped’ the match after Rollins hit Wyatt with a sledgehammer to the head. This was while Wyatt lay under a pile of weapons.

The WWE website is listed the match as ending by Referee Stoppage. The website also had the following verbiage to explain the situation:

“Clearly sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer. But The Beastslayer did it anyway, bringing the tool straight down on the whole pile, causing the ref to wave off the match while a crew of medics tended to Wyatt. Rollins, who was clearly on the verge of madness, made the mistake of straddling his fallen foe and quickly found himself ensnared in the Mandible Claw as Wyatt rose up from his back and continued his attack.

Rollins was helpless to respond as Wyatt took him outside the ring, exposing the arena floor by tearing up the mat. It became clear that the Universal Championship was the last thing on Wyatt’s mind. Wyatt smashed Rollins face-first into the arena floor with Sister Abigail and applied the Mandible Claw once again. This time, the writhing Rollins was spared only by the signature shrieks that precede Wyatt’s exit. Hell in a Cell did not end with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt as Universal Champion. But clearly, he’d gotten what he came for all the same.”