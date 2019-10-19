WWE announced a ‘major’ change to their Executive Director role of Smackdown earlier this week. Eric Bischoff was brought into the role around 4 months ago, even moving his family to Connecticut. The company confirmed that Bischoff was replaced in the role by Bruce Prichard, ironically the man who reportedly pushed for Bischoff to get the job.

Dave Meltzer recently gave some extra insight into the backstage reaction to Bischoff’s firing. “Eric had absolutely no vision, and once we were headed into FOX, everything was falling through the cracks,” said one WWE official. “He messed up multiple times with FOX. Eric also had no stamina for the rigors of the job.”

Meltzer also speculated that Bischoff’s ‘out of hours’ approach may have affected him. Dave wrote that “Bischoff would work a full day. Go out to dinner with his wife, and people would complain that after 7 p.m., on certain days, he would become impossible to reach.”

