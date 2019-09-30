As we recently reported WWE will be changing up their announce teams for the upcoming ‘new seasons’ of RAW and Smackdown. The RAW announce team will now be Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Dave Meltzer recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and discussed the new RAW announce team. Meltzer revealed that WWE are reportedly looking at Jerry Lawler as a placeholder in the role. Paul Heyman was reportedly very keen on bringing in Maddin and Joesph, Vince McMahon felt that there needed to be a veteran in the booth. This is why Lawler was brought back into the fold.

Meltzer claimed that WWE are looking at someone to take over the role from Lawler shortly. Dave speculated that WWE may look to Nigel McGuinness, who currently works for the NXT brand. MCGuinness currently works alongside Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.