WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff would be leaving his post on Smackdown. The former WCW President was originally hired as the Executive Producer of Smackdown for the move to the FOX Network. The belief is that Bischoff would be able to liaise with the network, due to his past as part of the Turner network.

Bryan Alvarez recently commented on the situation during Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez stated that people “did not like” working under Bischoff. Reportedly some of the people working under the former WCW President “wanted to quit.”

PWInsider also noted that Bischoff does not have a 90-day no compete clause in his contract. The deals that are structured for ‘office’ personnel are reportedly vastly different to talent who are used on television. There have been rumblings of Bischoff appearing on AEW tonight with a live microphone, although this is unlikely.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.