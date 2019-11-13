Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made a shock appearance on WWE Backstage this week. The former WWE Champion appeared at the end of the show to confirm that he would be back next week. We do not know the extend of Punk’s involvement with the show at this time, however we have some updates from PWInsider (Tier 1).

Punk – Surprise Appearance

PWInsider has reported that Punk’s surprise appearance was kept a secret. The other on-air talents at the time did not know that Punk was even there. Only Renee Young knew the news, who introduced Punk, in order to prevent leaks.

As has been previously reported, CM Punk’s deal is exclusively with the FOX Network, not WWE. It is however believed that WWE would’ve given their blessing for Punk to appear on the show.

WWE Backstage – Press Release

WWE’s recent press release noted that CM Punk will appear as a Special Contributor and Analyst. It also pointed out that he will be making “select appearances” in the studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

