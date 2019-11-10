AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was unsuccessful last night in his quest to become the second ever AEW Champion. His opponent and ‘Le Champion’ Chris Jericho took the win after Cody’s ‘friend’ MJF threw in the towel on his behalf. Following the match MJF kicked Cody low to cement his heel turn.

According to PWInsider the injury that occurred to Cody during the match could’ve stopped it. Dr. Michael Sampson checked on Cody during the match and said that the action could however continue.

It was also noted by PWInsider that the stipulation of the match, if Cody lost he could never again challenge for the AEW Championship, is likely be upheld. Some fans believed that the ending of the bout with MJF throwing in the towel may have given AEW a way out of the stipulation.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.