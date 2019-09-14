We’ve recently reported that there will be changes coming up for WWE’s commentary teams. This comes just as WWE are preparing to take their Smackdown Live show to Friday nights on the FOX network. One of the rumored plans is to bring back the ‘two-man’ commentary booth to WWE television.

It was reported this week, via the @Wrestlevotes Twitter account (therefore please take this as a rumor). That the working idea is to move Michael Cole from RAW to SmackDown. The plan would also involve moving Vic Joseph from 205 Live to RAW as the play by play announcer.

WrestleVotes gave an update on the potential rumor, saying that Corey Graves will be moving to the Friday night show alongside Michael Cole. This also seemingly confirms that Graves will no longer be pulling double duty every week and will be exclusive to Smackdown.

There’s currently no confirmation on where Renee Young fits into this scenario. Young will be hosting a new Tuesday night studio show on FS1. It is likely that Renee will remain on commentary in some capacity, this was a big move for WWE to bring in their first full time female commentator and they are keen to keep pushing Renee as such.