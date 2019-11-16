WWE have recently seen a slew of their Superstars publicly ask for their release from the company. The most recent being from Sin Cara, with ACH and Mike Kanellis preceding him this year.

Sin Cara’s Release Request

WrestlingINC recently posted an update on how WWE are treating the current requests. When Cara posted his public message regarding his release it was the same day as this week’s WWE RAW. The backstage word is that the company would not be granting his request, as he has three years left on his contract. Sin Cara is also reportedly not being brought to television next Monday from Boston.

Update

In an update, it is being reported that WWE are likely to be granting releases, as long as the talents aren’t likely to be heading to AEW. KENTA, who was released earlier this year went to New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been a major player as part of the Bullet Club. Dustin Rhodes and Shawn Spears were also released earlier this year and have had varied prominence on AEW programming. Particularly with Rhodes having a MOTY candidate and feud with Cody. This is why WWE were likely to release talents who could be an asset elsewhere.

Sin Cara Heading To MMA?

Sin Cara however is reportedly not pushing to go to AEW. Instead he is likely to return to Mexico to compete in MMA. It will be interesting to see if ACH, Kanellis and Luke Harper will get their requests granted in the near future.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

