WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently posted an altercation between himself and Dolph Ziggler on Instagram. This happened this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. This happened just a month after Goldberg defeated Ziggler emphatically at SummerSlam.

PWInsider (Tier 1) are now reporting that WWE are expecting Goldberg to be on hand for a return shortly. Reportedly several people within WWE are expecting this ‘altercation’ to lead to a Smackdown Live appearance by Goldberg, potentially at the first FOX show on Friday October 4th rom the Staples Center in Los Angeles. We do not have official confirmation on whether the former WCW Champion will be appearing at the star studded event.

