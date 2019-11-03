WWE held their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this past Thursday. The show, which took place from Riyadh, saw some controversial moments take place on and off screen. Several WWE Superstars and Production crew had problems leaving the Kingdom, with full details being sketchy as to why.

One of the bigger controversies on-screen was the length of the WWE Championship match on the show. Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez took only 2 minutes to be resolved, when Lesnar locked in a kimura on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Brock Lesnar was reportedly originally going to face Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. The reason that this changed was because Cain Velasquez was able to be brought in to ink a deal. Lesnar vs Fury reportedly never got past early discussions, but it could’ve been an even bigger mainstream-centric bout than the two matches we got.

