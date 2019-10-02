New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom event is just a few months away. The 2020 iteration of the event will be taking place over two nights on January 4th/5th. This is a first for the iconic brand during their annual Tokyo Dome festivities.

SI.com have reported a huge match taking place on the show. Multiple sources are reportedly confirming Jericho vs Tanahashi is in the works for the card. “Chris Jericho is scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated,” the report reads.

Jericho’s only match for New Japan in 2019 was at Dominion earlier this year. Y2J lost an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match to Kazuchika Okada.

