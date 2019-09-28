We’ve got even more news on the CM Punk front. Dave Meltzer revealed today on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk did in fact audition for a role on WWE’s new ‘Backstage’ show. The show is currently going to be co-hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. The first episode will premiere on Tuesday, November 5 at 11 pm ET.

Punk reportedly did some on-camera testing. Renee Young was also reportedly present at the meeting. FOX has apparently experimented with different versions of the show and how it will be presented. This includes looking at ranging from 3-5 personalities hosting a panel discussion. A final format for the show has not been agreed even this late into the day.

Meltzer revealed on the radio show that FOX apparently liked Punk and they may well offer him a job on the show. The show is being produced and moderated by FOX, not WWE. So there is a chance that Punk could wind up on there. It is extremely unlikely, but it isn’t out of the question at this point in time.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.