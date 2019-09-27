Well, here’s potentially a big one. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter made some interesting remarks regarding CM Punk and the possibility of him returning to wrestling.

“The impression from WWE is that they believe he wants back in but right now it’s nothing they are counting on doing.” This is exactly what Dave Meltzer wrote today in the Newsletter. It’s important to remember that whilst F4W/WON are a Tier 1 site not everyone is always correct when reporting news like this.

We’ve had instances of people within WWE feeding stories to the media to try and push an agenda. It is worth noting however that Punk is now 41 and the potential for a lucrative contract in WWE is greater now than ever. With the company being brought to FOX they are looking for talent who can move the needle and it’s possible that Punk could do this.

It would be an incredible story for Punk to return, but it isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

