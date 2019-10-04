We’ve reported on CM Punk’s status with WWE several times over the past few weeks. One of the speculated plans for Punk was that he was auditioning to be part of the new WWE Backstage programme on FOX. Interestingly the stories surrounding Punk and WWE have actually not died down, there’s now rumors that Punk IS heading to WWE. At least Punk might be heading to the WWE Backstage television show.

@fightoracle on Twitter revealed that Punk heading to WWE is a “done deal.” This account has broken news in the past but it’s best to treat this as a Tier 3 source.

-BREAKING-

I am told @cmpunk to @FS1 as a commentator on WWE is a done deal. #WWEBackstage — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) October 2, 2019

